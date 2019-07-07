MUMBAI—Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for her next film, “Dhaakad,” which is an out-and-out action thriller. The project is helmed by ad filmmaker Razneesh “Razy” Ghai. It is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Director Razy, along with writers Ritesh Shah, Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, have written the action thriller. The film also marks screenwriter Shah’s first collaboration with Ranaut.
Kangana stated, “After the success (quote-unqoute!) of ‘Manikarnika,’ it has been proved that audience across the globe are loving larger-than-life films with a female hero. “Dhaakad” is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is a one-of-a-kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited for this film and can’t wait to start work on it.”
Director Razy added, “Being an army kid myself, I’ve always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre, and I am looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor, and we’re excited. This film will be beautifully crafted and a sincere piece of action cinema, with a number of thrilling action sequences, and a female hero who’s as elegant as she is deadly.”
The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences. Filming will take place across India, South- East Asia, the Middle East and Europe with some ambitious action set pieces. Needless to add, there will be no hero in this film in the conventional sense at least.
