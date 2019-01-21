MUMBAI—Debutant director and ace performer Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming historical biopic “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” that tells the story of our country’s fierce and headstrong warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and her fight for Indian independence.
Recently a special screening of “Manikarnika…” was kept for Ranaut’s guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Mumbai, which was attended by the entire star-cast including musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and fashion designer Neeta Lulla along with producer Kamal Jain’s family.
Impressed by Ranaut’s acting and the entire film, the Sadhguru has praised the movie on his official Twitter handle. He said, “‘Manikarnika’ will burn in the heart of India forever. It epitomizes THE valor, commitment and passion of an Indian woman who left a mark on the nation’s history and its struggle for freedom. This wonderful work of Indian cinema instills immense national pride. Congratulations.”
There was also a screening in Delhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the president along with other dignitaries, who have lauded and complimented the film and Ranaut’s skills in her directorial debut. Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain, the film releases simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages Jan. 25.
But we wonder why only a very limited amount of media was officially sanctioned interviews of Ranaut. Somewhere it reeks of a mix of arrogance and insecurity.
