MUMBAI— November 19 marked the 190th birth anniversary of the fearless freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai from Jhansi. And Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing her on celluloid in her home production “Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi.”
On this day, the actress talked about how the legendary freedom fighter inspired her. She said, “When Akhand Bharat was agreed upon, she really believed in new-age India and fought for it. I think the best way to give her tribute is to value what we have today and to make Bharat a glorious country and world power. She was a true patriot who wanted her country to be a glorious one. I think to pursue her dream would be the best way to give her a tribute.”
Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, added, “Today, we remember India’s bravest and fiercest warrior, Rani Lakshmibai, and her extraordinary life with sincerest gratitude. It’s an honor to be able to salute her through our film.”
The movie, which is mounted on a really large scale, sees a team of national awardees come together from Ranaut to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who are giving the music, to lyricist Prasoon Joshi. Not just that, Hollywood action choreographer Nick Powell has designed all the stunts in the film. The film is also co-written by V. Vijayendra Prasad of “Bahubali” fame.
Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, “Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi,” directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi with Ranaut herself, is slated to release Jan. 25, 2019.
