MUMBAI — Kangana Ranaut has lambasted the industry and media almost to the point of saying that they abetted the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide June 14. Her hard-hitting video has amassed an incredible number of views.
The forthright actress has accused the industry of treating Rajput like an outsider, of not giving him his due, of writing him off despite several good performances and sidelining him in the matter of awards.
She slammed the way media is going to town over his “kamzor dimaag” (weakness of mind) when he had many academic distinctions and was one of the toppers in his entrance exam in Engineering.
She asked why Rajput was often nominated for various awards, but never won, including for his debut performance in “Kai Po Che.” (That year, Filmfare decided to award Dhanush, an insider and the son-in-law of a megastar, for his very average performance in the below-average but hyped “Raanjhanaa.”) She asked why the media was magnifying his shortcomings and using terms like “neurotic” for him, when they found Sanjay Dutt’s addictions and behavior “cute” and treated such insiders differently. She also asked why a “wahiyat” (nonsenical) film like “Gully Boy” was praised but not “Chhichhore” and its brilliant director and Rajput’s performance.
She pointed out how Rajput was sensitive and had begged to be accepted by the industry. His only fault, she thunders, was that he took all this negativity and barbs to heart. And even after this tragedy, the man has been projected as some kind of a nutcase when he was anything but that.
Meanwhile, Rajput’s brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director- General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, has said that he suspects foul play and has asked the Mumbai police to investigate, though the post-mortem has ruled out foul play. But the cops are investigating medicine prescriptions found from Rajput’s residence.
Also, his Twitter account @itsSSR shows his last tweet on Dec. 27 last year. On Jun. 3 this year, however, Rajput posted an emotional statement on his late mother’s death anniversary (she died in 2002), and wrote: “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile and a fleeting life, negotiating between the two.”
