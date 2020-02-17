MUMBAI — After commemorating the Indian Army with “URI: The Surgical Strike,” Ronnie Screwvala Productions (RSVP)’s next, “Tejas,” is an ode to the Air Force.
Holding a mirror to today's times, where women continue to explore their immense and untapped potential, this is the story of a daring fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air-Force was the first of the country’s defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.
Written to evoke pride in our forces and our country, the story reinforces the argument that when it comes to serving the nation, both men and women are equally capable of doing so with utmost fervor – all they need is the right opportunity and a determined spirit.
Integrity, courage and honor are the three pillars on which the story is based. The script is crafted to make audiences feel the adrenaline rush that India’s brave soldiers experience on a daily basis, without once thinking of personal gain or needs.
Written and to be directed by Sarvesh Mewara, this is RSVP’s second film that salutes the forces and aims to inspire the country at large.
“We made an army-centric film, and now, “Tejas” is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air-Force, who always put the country first. We are excited and honored to share this brave story with viewers and hope it inspires many more women to join the Air- Force,” said Ronnie Screwvala.
“Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. This is a film where I have the honor of playing the role of one such Air- Force pilot. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.” added Ranaut, who is unfazed by the debacle of “Panga.”
“Tejas” is set to go on floors this summer and will release in April 2021.
