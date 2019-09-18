MUMBAI — Kangana Ranaut, after two releases in 2019, and “Panga” hitting the theatres on Republic Day 2020, has now immersed herself in preparation for her films, “Thalaivi” and “Dhaakad.”
Ranaut returned from Thailand after attending an event and has now taken off to Los Angeles, Calif., with the “Thalaivi” team, where she will be undergoing various look tests with Jason Collins, who has worked on important Hollywood films like “Captain Marvel” and “Blade Runner2049.” Ranaut will be portraying superstar and politician Jayalalitha.
A tri-lingual, “Thalaivi” is scheduled to go on floors after Diwali, and the shooting will start near Mysore. The film was earlier titled, “Thalaivi,” in Tamil and Telugu and “Jaya” in Hindi, but Ranaut insisted that due respect must be given to an ancient Indian language like Tamil, and the title “Thalaivi” should be retained across all three versions. The film is being directed by A.L. Vijay, and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R. Singh.
