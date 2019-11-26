MUMBAI — It is a moot point whether dedication to a role is more important than attention to health and therefore one’s loved ones and family. Can awards and accolades really compensate for losses in more vital departments and the well-being of people that care for you?
Kangana Ranaut raises this question afresh after her role as Jayalalithaa in A.L. Vijay’s “Thalaivi.” She told Mid-Day, “When doing a real person’s role, actors usually get the apparel and appearances on point, but not the physical transformation. Vijay wanted me to resemble her as closely as possible.
Having grown up as a Bharatanatyam dancer, Jayalalithaa had an hourglass figure. Then, when she joined politics, she had an accident that demanded that she be injected with huge doses of steroids. While we could not depict all of that, we did take measures to resemble her.”
Ranaut put on six kilos to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. She told the tabloid, “Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain.”
Jason Collins, who has worked on the prosthetics for Hollywood action films like “Captain Marvel,” did the rest. Her face had to look fuller, the hands had to be re-done, and different pads were used for different body parts. Ranaut, however, admitted that it was the actress-politician’s soft demeanor that was the toughest for her, as her own nature is quite the opposite.
But to return to the main issue: the prostheses are fine, but what about the hormone tablets? Are actors led by Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan really doing the right thing by experimenting with their bodies like this, that too repeatedly? Bhumi Pednekar, after her plump role in her debut “Dum Laga Ke Haisha,” has decided never to gain weight again. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn continue to rely either on prosthetics or CGI, or both.
And if Ranaut thinks she is a more dedicated actor by experimenting like this, we can only pity her.
