MUMBAI – Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her small screen debut with an Indian adaptation of the popular television series, "Temptation Island."
"Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show 'Temptation Island, ' and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kickstart the shoot," a source close to the development revealed.
The show, "Temptation Island," brings together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their connections.
Besides this, Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her film, "Thalaivi," which has been delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19.
She also has "Dhaakad," the period drama, "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline. Besides this, Ranaut will also don the director's hat for "Emergency," based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
On July 13, the official website of her film production company Manikarnika Films announced Nawazuddin Siddiqui had been signed for her upcoming production, "Tiku Weds Sheru."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.