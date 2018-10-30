Flood of visitors for Aamir: What’s on the cards?
Of late, Deepika Padukone (who has also turned producer), Alia Bhatt, directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Rohan Sippy, Ayan Mukerji and Siddharth Roy Kapur have been visiting Aamir Khan once or more frequently, making everyone who has spotted them wonder about what’s on the cards? Do we hear an announcement soon?
Akshay Kumar twice lucky
Though he has been doing films less frequently of late, Akshay Kumar has had good luck twice on his side. For one, he signed the Gulshan Kumar biopic “Mogul” last year and backed out some months back citing creative differences, and, for another, he did not take up “Super 30,” which then went to Hrithik Roshan. We say twice lucky because the directors of both films, Subhash Kapoor and Vikas Bahl, have been embroiled in the #MeToo controversies and have been removed from the films, causing the first to be delayed and the second to be suspended in between.
Pooja Hegde rides tall in South
Riding high on the success of two back-to-back massive hits, “Saakshyam” and “Aravindha Sametha,” Pooja Hegde has been shifting from one set to another, fulfilling her work commitments. In great demand, she has three upcoming films that are completely diverse in roles and genres. She continues to shoot simultaneously for her big-banner projects in the South as well as Mumbai, including an untitled multilingual with Prabhas, “Maharshi” with Mahesh Babu and “Housefull 4.”
Arjun Reddy remake is now “Kabir Singh”
The remake of the Telugu cult blockbuster “Arjun Reddy” has been finally titled “Kabir Singh.” A T-Series and Cine1 Studios production, it stars Shahid Kapoor in the title role. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga, who was also the director of the Telugu version. Kiara Advani plays the female lead. “Kabir Singh”: is to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie. Kapoor will sport four different looks in the film and has been preparing for it over the last three months. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film’s shoot commenced in Mumbai a few days back.
Saif Ali Khan’s new banner launches production
Saif Ali Khan, who has formed a new solo production banner, Black Knight Films, has joined hands with Jay Shewakramani, ex-Tips, whose new company is called Northern Light Film, for a family comedy titled “Jawani Jaaneman.” Khan will play a 40-plus man who refuses to grow up and act his age, while a new face will play his daughter. The casting director is Shruti Mahajan. This is the same role about which rumors had been afloat that Sara Ali Khan will co-star with her father. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar.
Army security for Raj-DK’s Amazon Original
Srinagar’s Lal Chowk are is still one of the few tension-ridden parts of Srinagar and recently, it was the venue for the shooting of Amazon Original series “The Family Man,” in which Manoj Bajpayee plays an Indian special cell operative. Raj-DK wanted an authentic touch and decided to film there, and so 10 army personnel and 10 policemen were deployed with the unit throughout the week.
The ‘real’ lookalike!
Manisha Koirala may have played Nargis in “Sanju,” and Rakul Preet Singh may be playing Sridevi in the NTR biopic, but it seems that the real resemblance is between Chitrangda Singh and the late Smita Patil! So much so that Patil’s son Prateik, on her birth anniversary Oct. 17, actually posted a pic of Singh on his Instagram and wrote, “One day I shall hold my head up high and look into your eyes and tell you I am worthy of being your son.” Singh saw it a few days later and wrote to him that it was her picture, adding “This probably would be the biggest compliment for me.” So, is anyone out there planning a biopic on the actress? You know whom to approach!
Out in the open
Throwing caution, discretion or whatever to the winds, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (ex-Khan) flew together to an Italian getaway for the latter’s birthday Oct. 23. Last year, it was her girl gang with her in Dubai. Her recent post was “He looks at me like nobody else does…tugging at my heartstrings.” Funnily, Kapoor was rumored to have had a fleeting affair of sorts with one of Arbaaz Khan’s sisters earlier. Now, it’s his ex-wife!
Friends turned foes turned friends
Kapil Sharma has hinted that his new show, which will begin to air around Diwali, will have Sunil Grover as well as a few surprises. Meanwhile, after the dismal failure of his second (and first Punjabi) production, “Son Of Manjeet Singh,” Sharma has decided never to venture into filmmaking again. His debut film in Hindi as producer, “Firangi,” had tanked badly as well.
Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Remo film on track
After “Race 3,” it was announced that the film with Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, to be directed by “Race 3” director Remo D’Souza, will not take off. The film will be produced by T-Series as before, with Lizelle D’Souza as co-producer. It will release Nov. 8, 2019, and will be titled “ABC3D” (!!!) to highlight the 3D format (Why? Even “ABCD2” was in 3-D!). Prabhu Dheva, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal will also be in the cast.
Kangana to put on 10 kilos
Kangana Ranaut will put on 10 kilos for her new film “Panga,” in which she will play a kabaddi player. Weights in her fitness routine and carbohydrates to her diet will be added. Nut shakes, fruits and Tofu will be featuring in her dietary chart. The film will be directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary.
Pankaj Tripathi ‘inspired’ by Govinda
As a kid and collegian, he was inspired by Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Pankaj Tripathi, who portrays a ‘90s South superstar, makes an entry in the forthcoming Shakeela biopic, directed by Indrajit Lankesh, with a poolside number wearing flashy outfits. Quite naturally, he has chosen to be inspired by Govinda’s style of dressing. “It is a larger-than-life character, unlike what I do in my films,” he notes.
