MUMBAI (IANS) — Actress Kangana Ranaut faced flak from Hrithik Roshan fans Aug. 20 after tweeting about her past relationship with the actor. As a result, Hrithik trended on Twitter all through the day.
Kangana tweeted to say what she "shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point,” adding "why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me.”
The tweet came while the actress was responding to a user, in the context of her earlier post where she had spoken of late Sushant Singh Rajput's reported relationship with his "Kedarnath" co-star Sara Ali Khan.
"News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that," went Kangana's earlier tweet.
While the "fancy Nepotism kid" reference clearly aims at Sara, most netizens have concluded "vulture" refers to actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend at the time of his death, who has been named in an FIR by the late actor's family with abetment to suicide among other charges.
Replying to Kangana's tweet on Sushant and Sara, a user commented: "No one believed me, I have been shouting since Kedarnath promotions that how they two are completely madly in love!! When suddenly Sara dumped Sushant, Sushant unfollowed her and deleted all his instagram! It affected him a lot."
Kangana's tweet about Hrithik came as a reply to the above tweet.
She wrote: "I believe Sara must've loved him he wasn't a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn't genuine but she must have been under pressure, what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me."
However, this tweet of Kangana did not go down well with Hrithik Roshan's fans, who started trolling the actress for digging up the topic of their past relationship. Some users also slammed the actress over an allegedly photo-shopped picture of Hrithik and her, which has led to controversy in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.