MUMBAI—The trailer of the anticipated historical biopic “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’’ will be out Dec. 18. The producer also confirms the film will release Jan. 25, 2019 nationwide and also simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.
National award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut took over the reigns of the entire movie as director after original director Krrish moved out of the film and the producer of the film, Kamal Jain, says no one could have handled this film better than Ranaut.
Jain said, “Krrish was directing the film earlier, but when he moved on to his next film, Kangana took it up as a challenge. We couldn’t have found a better person because she has handled it with so much maturity. She has been living with this film from day one, and she smoothly took over the direction of the portion that was remaining when Krrish left.” Krish is still the officially credit solo director of the film.
Ranaut plays the fierce warrior queen of Jhansi, Rani LaxmiBai, and had several gripping and tough battle scenes that involved sword-fighting. The film also has an ensemble star cast with Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao, Danny Denzongpa as Nana Sahib, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao and also Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai, who would be seen playing role of Queen’s closest aide and confidant in the film.
The director also revealed that Ranaut is extremely serious and passionate about her work and also insisted a lot on retakes on a few scenes. “It is not easy for anyone to act and direct simultaneously. She has gone out of her way for this film. She was so much in control of everything from the art and costumes to the storytelling. We are very happy with the work, and we own every bit of the film together. We have completed the film, and it is now in the VFX stage.”
The film that showcases Rani Laxmibai’s extraordinary journey has some of the best action and war sequences that will be witnessed in Indian cinema. From a massive crew and real weapons from 1857 to heavy armory mixed with hi-octane stunts – the film offers a visual spectacle for the audience.
Nick Powell, the well-known international action director, auditioned over 1000 fighters for the action sequences, from which, he chose the best two hundred for training. Once these two hundred were trained, they trained two more hundred. Not just that, even the horses used in the film were trained for the action scenes. The entire crew trained for about four months to prepare for the epic war sequences.
Ranaut used two types of real, authentic weapons that were used in 1857 – caplock pistols (one-shot pistols) and cavalry brown bess (muzzle-loading rifles). Talking about the action in the film, she said, “Rifles were new for people at that time, and only a few used them. While the British army used Enfield rifles, Rani Laxmibai preferred swords. I was fascinated with those 150 to 200-year-old authentic weapons we used in the film that were actually used in 1857!”
The action sequences were quite intense, but that did not deter anyone from giving their best. “The shield I used weighed around 5 kilos. The entire team started getting ready at 3 a.m., and setting up would take 6-7 hours, so we would shoot only about one or two shots a day,” said the actress.
