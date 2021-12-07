MUMBAI – The Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' is all set to release in cinemas on Oct. 5, 2022. The movie is about Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, played by Kangana.
It will be released in the honor of the armed forces in theaters next Dussehra.
The movie revolves around a daring female pilot played by Kangana and is based on how women pilots can play an important role in keeping our nation safe from external forces. It is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country.
Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana as Tejas, the film is RSVP Movies' second film on the armed forces, following 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.
