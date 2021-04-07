MUMBAI — Kanika Kapoor, along with Zee Music Company, has released her new song, “2 Seater Car.”
This new track is a conversation between two lovers. Shot in Dubai, the video shows eclectic styling, rhythmic beats and groovy dance steps. A guest star singer on the song is Happy Singh. 2021 is the year for Kapoor fans, with back-to-back releases and attention-demanding videos.
As Kapoor says, “I am always asking for fun things in my songs. A fun banter between lovers always keeps the relationship young. I hope people enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.