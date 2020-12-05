MUMBAI—Zee TV’s popular fiction show, “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega,” following a 20-year leap that showcased the ups and downs in Choti Guddan’s (Kanika Mann) life, has once again brought in a twist to its narrative.
Choti’s mother, the original or Badi Guddan (Kanika Mann), has returned to protect her daughter from Pushpa (Anahita Jahanbaksh)’s and Nia’s (Maera Mishra)’s evil intentions. Wishing to make them confess for their sins, Choti and badi Guddan have teamed up and are having quite a time scaring them all.
While Badi Guddan continues to pretend being the spirit haunting each member of the house, Pushpa and Sona have decided to seek help from Kali. The latter is none other than Guddan herself, who makes them believe that they would be safe from Guddan’s ghost. As she continues to play the game of spooking everyone out, Choti Guddan also makes her appearances in-between, leaving Pushpa, Sona, Saru and Nia terrified.
With such varied characters, Kanika Mann has lately been transitioning between four different looks for every episode. While making the transition from Badi to Choti Guddan and back might not seem like such a task, portraying Kali’s avatar and the ghost of Badi Guddan has made the entire process a rather tiring one for her. However, Mann is not complaining and has been quite ecstatic about getting to live and explore different shades and characters.
She said, “Playing the character of Guddan has been such a wholesome experience, and I am extremely grateful that I got the opportunity to live and explore so many different characters, each with its own shades and quirks. Guddan’s look has always been evolving, and currently, I am playing four different characters simultaneously. My latest character is that of Kali, which is basically a look inspired from “Chachi 420” and has a typical Maharashtrian touch to it.”
She adds, “Apart from this, I am also constantly shuffling between suits and sarees to portray Choti and Badi Guddan. In between, I had a couple of scenes wherein I had to also don a scary look to be Guddan’s spirit. While all of this is rather interesting, the process does get a tad bit exhausting. Nevertheless, the experience is exciting. I have had really interesting looks to pull off and I must credit the creative team for distinctly creating and designing Guddan’s four characters. I hope the audiences too are thoroughly enjoying seeing Guddan in these different avatars.”
