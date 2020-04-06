BENGALURU — Kannada's popular comedian 'Bullet' Prakash (44) died at a private hospital in the city following multi-organ failure, an official said April 6.
"Prakash passed away in the evening (4.45 p.m.) due to multi-organ failure, including liver and kidneys after he was put on a ventilator earlier in the day," a hospital spokesman told IANS.
Prakash was admitted in the specialty hospital on Cunningham Road in the city center on March 31 for treatment as vital organs were in serious condition.
Prakash was also a member of the ruling BJP.
Fans nicknamed him 'Bullet' for seen riding in the city over the years the Royal Enfield motorbike, which is as heavy and sturdy as he was in height and size.
According to the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce, Prakash acted in over 200 Kannada films in a career spanning over two decades. He acted as a comedian in hit films like "Mast Maja Madi,” "Aryan,” "Aithalakkadi" and "Mallikarjuna.”
Prakash debuted on the silver screen in 2002 and acted along with Kannada superstars Puneet Rajkumar, Darshan and Upendra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.