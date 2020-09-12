MUMBAI — The thriller series “Hostages Season 2” has created a buzz, as it is filled with layers upon layers and conflicts. The first season left the audience on a cliffhanger about what happened to chief minister Handa and season two showcases the shocking reason behind how and why Handa is alive and Prithvi Singh’s plan for him.
Veteran Kanwaljeet Singh is seen in the season as Karnail, the commander-in-chief of the police unit, the man running the operation on the ground. Talking about joining the “Hostages 2” team, Singh said, “I was told about the role, and I liked the important character. Of course, an actor needs to be working all the time, therefore everything fell into place and I enjoyed it. (Series director) Sudhir Mishra and I have already worked together and we have known each other for a long time.”
The actor shares his experience working with director Sachin Mamta Krishan, and says, “Working with Sachin gives so much pleasure, and he’s such a gentleman. He knows his job, and he was the DOP for the season 1. He was such a joy to work with—if you have passion about your job, it adds to your personality. “
The second season is top-lined by Season 1’s Ronit Bose Roy, Shriswara and Dalip Tahil and also features Dino Morea, Divya Dutta, Arif Basra and Shibani Dandekar.
