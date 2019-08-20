MUMBAI—Microphones disguised as boxes, games to win, food before the event – it was all (literally) fun and games at the Hindi trailer launch of “Angry Birds 2” Aug. 18 at the J.W. Marriott.
As Kapil Sharma quipped that he now enters new shows only with “my family” (comprising Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda from his iconic “The Kapil Sharma Show”), the trio had fun hitting down a bunch of tins with Sharda’s face on it, something also done earlier by media volunteers. Sharma lost out to Sharda (who wanted to know why it was his face that was chosen for the targets!) and Singh who did better at knocking down the pyramid. But the brief Q-and-A session saw Sharma in his element.
Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda shared their dubbing experiences, their feelings on being part of the most loved animated game film in India—the trio has voiced for characters Red, Zeta and Leonard in the film. Sharma said that he watched “Angry Birds,” the first film, only after the dubbing was done. Incidentally, the Hindi version’s trailer has garnered 12 million views, which is higher than even the original English movie!
His wife Ginny is pregnant (“With our production!”) and Sharam said that he would show this film to his child the moment he or she was old enough. Sharda added that, this time, his son insisted on watching the Hindi version rather than the English one, and that was a bigger motivation to do his job well. His lingo has a Bhojpuri twist to it. Singh said that though there might be some unavoidable Punjabi inflections as she was a Punjabi, she decided to use language that came spontaneously.
Sharma too chose the way he was comfortable and was so taken in by Sharda’s consummate English on stage that he quipped that he would be sure to get a role in Hollywood. He also warned the makers that he would not take it kindly if, for future films in this series, they did not sign him!
Singh was openly affectionate towards Sharma, remembering their association over a decade before in “Comedy Circus.” She raved that Sharma was “Mind-blowing then and mind-blowing now!”
Also, present at the event were Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India and Anurag Sachdeva, director for India and South Asia, Rovio Entertainment. Rovio Entertainment is the creator of the “Angry Birds” game.
The computer-animated comedy has been produced by Rovio Animation and Sony Pictures Animation, directed by Thurop Van Orman, co-directed by John Rice and written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell and Jonathon E. Stewart. The second part is based on the story of how birds and pigs turn from enemies to friends and start an adventure when a mysterious purple bird named Zeta threatens them all with her own plans.
The trio has kick-started the promotions and Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture. He captioned it as, "Promotion begins #AngryBirds2 #AngryBirdsMovie2 birds r angry but we all r happy @kikusharda @apshaha @SonyPictures @SonyPicsIndia @Rovio releasing on 23rd August.”
Watch the film's trailer here.
(0) comments
