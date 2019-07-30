MUMBAI—While Kapil Sharma voices the hot-headed bird, Red. Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda will voice the characters of Zeta and Leonard respectively for the Hindi version of “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”
Being a comic actor, Sharma is known to improvise his script even on his show. This helped him in the dubbing process, as he had the scope to improvise the lines that he thought were more relatable to his audiences.
Pointing out that dubbing for a film is different than voicing for a character, he says, “In the West, artistes first voice for their characters and based on that, the film is shot using graphics. But over here, we have to talk according to the graphics.” Moreover, the actor could relate to his character and says, “He is the hero, but at times, he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you will agree I am Red!”
Sharma promises that his audience will not be disappointed as Red is quite funny. “Just like me! The producers (Sony Pictures Entertainment India) expected me to scale up the humor, and I have, but it’s very situational. In fact, there are times when the character’s anger will make people laugh,” he reveals, adding that he is certain that people will connect to Red. “Though I’ll be voicing the character, they won’t see me in it,” he assured.
Singh said, “I am a huge fan of animated movies and “Angry Birds” is one of my favorite films. I remember watching the first part and being completely in splits; it was so funny. It has been a privilege to voice Zeta and be a part of such a big-ticket entertainer, I am keenly looking forward to my family and fans hearing me and also in reuniting with my Kapil Sharma family.”
Sharda is unaffected by the comparison that may arise as comedian-actor Bill Hader voices Leonard in the English original. He said, “Before I began dubbing, I heard how he had lent his voice and built the character, and tried to match his energy. This character is interesting, and I tried to lend my style to it.”
Sharda will be sharing banter with Sharma’s character Red. On sharing that kind of screen space with him, Sharda said, “They have been taken small lines and nuances from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ wherein we share a love-hate relationship. We have tried to bring the same energy in the film."
Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases “The Angry Birds Movie 2” Aug. 23 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Watch the trailer here.
