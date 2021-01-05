MUMBAI—India’s favorite rib-tickler is all set to partner with Netflix for his upcoming project!
With the advent of 2021, let bygones be bygones and start the year afresh. Put your worries behind you, cherish every moment and laugh. And to help you do this, what can be better than India’s undisputed comedy king, Kapil Sharma making his Netflix debut? Yes, you read it right. Sharma will be seen on Netflix soon in his inimitable style, entertaining audiences across 190 countries.
Sharma has always found a way to keep the mystery alive and loves teasing his fans (and frankly, he is really good at it). He took to social media to share the big news and followed it with a video announcement that was all things fun and in typical Kapil Sharma Style.
Talking about his Netflix debut, Sharma said, “I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this New Year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (Ha Ha Ha!). It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”
All we can add is: The Kapil Sharma, please Show!
