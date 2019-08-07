MUMBAI—It was in 1983 that Sunny Deol won millions of hearts with his debut film, the blockbuster “Betaab.” Thirty-six years later, his son, Karan Deol, is woos audiences on the same day in the year as we get a glimpse into his debut film, “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” with the teaser that was launched on the 36th anniversary of his father’s debut film. Interestingly Sunny’s father, the iconic Dharmendra, made his debut in 1960, just 23 years before his son Sunny!
Set in the land of snow-capped peaks and waterfalls of Himachal Pradesh, “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” will take us on a memorable journey of a young love story that captures the magical essence of first, innocent love. The fresh pairing of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, whose characters come from two different worlds, will be seen in a gripping adventure.
The third directorial of Sunny Deol has seen the team brave extreme outdoor conditions, even shooting at high altitudes on snow-capped mountains in sub-zero temperatures. Continuing the relationship after the blockbuster film Gadar, “Gadar - Ek Prem Katha,” Sunny once again joins hands with Zee Studios, and said, “It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut. I hope the audience appreciates him and showers the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years.”
Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, added, “We are excited to introduce two new stars in Karan and Sahher – whose hard work and dedication will show on the big screen. I am sure they will be welcomed and appreciated as they take audiences on an adventurous, romantic journey of first love. Sunny Deol has presented a vision of love that is intimate, yet mounted on a huge scale.”
Produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd., the film will release worldwide Sept. 20. Watch the film's teaser here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.