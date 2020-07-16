MUMBAI — The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput not only ignited shocked reactions from the industry and his admirers, but also revived the age-old debate on nepotism in the film industry.
There were unwarranted outcries by a few industry insiders, which sparked malicious behavior of people even outside. Several people were named in this vicious circle of blame-game.
The police continue to investigate the reasons behind Rajput taking this fatal step, and, in the process, they have brought in some close friends of the actor, his peers as well as filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It has been reported that the money that Rhea is spending is under the police scanner right now. That, in addition with the new evidence found, has given the discussion a new direction, says a media release by Everymedia PR.
On the other hand, head honchos like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra “might not be involved” in this incident. Word is that the Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films heads will not be probed further over the actor’s death.
It was alleged that both filmmakers were harassing Rajput mentally through their work relationship with him. Several people in the industry including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Ananya Pandey have been targeted on social media by trolls, memes and hateful comments over the subject of nepotism. The cops investigating this situation have also concluded that the allegations have no real substance to it.
Some days ago, even a court in Bihar, Rajput’s home state, cleared Johar, Bhatt and Khan of involvement in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.