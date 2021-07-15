MUMBAI — A couple of days ago, one of India’s largest biscuit brands, Britannia Good Day, played a happy prank on unsuspecting consumers as it launched a Surprise Cookie pack. It went live with a tongue-in-cheek campaign to land the surprise.
An array of top entertainers from across the country paired up to swap their well-known personality traits in a fun, gimmicky manner, having the viewers go what’s-this-all-about. The intention of the campaign was to pique the viewers’ attention through personality swaps of these famous stars, and it did that in style!
The star pairs included Karan Johar and Zakir Khan, Udit Narayan and Baba Sehgal, and Gautham Menon and RJ Balaji. Each star took on the personality of the other, mimicking trademark manners of speech and catchphrases. The result: The viewer was left intrigued by what the product was all about.
On July 9, the stars revealed the surprise. Inside the Britannia Good Day Surprise pack was the newly-formulated tastier, crunchier and “chocolatier” Choco Chip cookies from the brand.
Watch Johar and Khan’s act here:
