MUMBAI—Ever since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the film industry has been targeted on several accounts. One name that has come up in these social media trials is of filmmaker Karan Johar.
The Dharma Productions head honcho has received a lot of backlash after news broke that he was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regarding alleged drug consumption at one of the parties he hosted in 2019. He was summoned under Section 67 (b) of the NDPS Act, which states that he does not require to be physically present for the questioning but will have to cooperate for the same. And as always, the maker followed the protocols of law and immediately sent in a response to summons via his lawyer.
Sources at NCB confirmed to a popular media house that they received the response by the filmmaker through a USB pen-drive. The drive contains the statement by Johar, which will be duly checked and verified.
Despite prompt cooperation, the filmmaker had to tackle the onslaught of unwarranted negative comments on social media. He had already given a statement last year when the video from the party went viral, where the social media “justice system” deemed that noted celebrities from this industry were using substances at the intimate, friendly get-together.
From the beginning of this unfortunate situation, the producer-director has been on the receiving end of threats, trolls and negativity. And through this all, he chose the path of dignified silence instead of addressing these baseless comments.
Johar professionally remains a multi-tasker and his newest enterprise has been Dharmatic Entertainment, his digital fare production house.
