MUMBAI — Filmmaker Karan Johar channeled his inner Rahul from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri dressed up as Tina from the film for a nineties Bollywood theme party.
Karan Dec. 10 night shared a string of photographs of their look from the party. One picture even had an "embarrassed" Shah Rukh photo-bombing, as Karan, Kaajal Anand, KJo’s best friend, and Gauri posed for the camera.
"So breaking news! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal's 90's BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' it was for us! Gauri Khan channeled her inner Tina, Putlu channeled Anjali and me of course had to be RAHUL!!! Don't miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photo-bombing our poster recreation!" wrote Karan.
"Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" released in 1998. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan played Rahul, Kajol was Anjali and Rani Mukerji essayed Tina. The film was a love triangle, and superstar Salman Khan had an extended guest appearance cameo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.