Filmmaker Karan Johar channeled his inner Rahul from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri dressed up as Tina from the film for a 90's Bollywood theme party. Karan Dec. 10 night shared a string of photographs of their look from the party. One picture even had an "embarrassed" Shah Rukh photobombing as Karan, Kaajal Anand and Gauri posed for the camera. (photo via IANS)