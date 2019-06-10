MUMBAI— Karan Johar has announced “Bhoot-Part 1: The Haunted Ship” featuring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The makers have unveiled the first poster of the film, and it has received praise from all on social media. In the poster, Kaushal is seen screaming for help while stranded in a wrecked ship where he is getting strangled by a ghost. Kaushal too tweeted, saying, “Nothing haunts you more than reality.”
Johar’s one-time bête-noire filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also took to his Twitter handle to share his excitement. He wrote, “Hey @karanjohar the poster is looking WOW! Can’t wait to see the intense @vickykaushal09 in this genre.”
Johar thanked RGV for his generosity. He replied, “Thanks for your generosity Ramu....Means a lot to all of us at @DharmaMovies #Bhoot”
Johar said that he made “an unreasonable request” to RGV, asking him for his franchise title that spawned a sequel in “Bhoot Returns” after the famous “Bhoot” in 2003. It is said that RGV agreed to give it without blinking an eyelid. The makers have also announced the release date of the film in the poster – Nov. 15, 2019. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie is produced by Dharma Productions along with Shashank Khaitan.
The shooting of the movie has almost over and has also been done at lesser-known locations in Gujarat. Inspired by a real incident, which happened in Mumbai, the film marks the beginning of the first horror movie franchise for Dharma. Johar thought that only “Bhoot” would be an apt title and RGV “instantly honored his request.” Johar said, “All of us at Dharma are blown away by his generosity and are eternally grateful to him. We aspire to make sure the title is in the right hands of horror.”
