MUMBAI — On Ranveer Singh’s birthday Jul. 6, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his comeback directorial, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” five years after the release of “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” The film has an ensemble cast and stars Singh and Alia Bhatt, a Johar protégé, in the lead roles. This hit combination has done the 2019 “Gully Boy.”
Johar begins his directorial innings with Singh, who is also doing a cameo in “Sooryavanshi” after playing the lead in “Simmba,” while for Bhatt, it is her third Karan Johar directorial, after her debut “Student of the Year” and a cameo in “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” As a producer, this will be Johar’s 11th film with Bhatt in 10 years, including two cameos.
Johar announced his return to feature film direction with a “love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family.” Taking to Twitter, Johar announced the film with a motion poster and said, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favorite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy,” he wrote. He stated that the film will release in 2022.
In a video on his Instagram account July 5, Johar said that in the last few years, his focus has been on making the Dharma brand grow but he now wants to be in his favorite place—a film set—as a director.
“The last five years for me have been about making Dharma Productions, Dharmatic Entertainment, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), Dharma 2.0 grow and push the cinematic boundaries through the lens of new and talented filmmakers. But personally, my primary passion always lies behind the camera. Telling stories, creating a world filled with a multitude of colors, eternal music, emotions,” he stated.
He added, “And I feel it’s time to go back to my favorite place, on set, and to create what I adore the most - love stories. I am extremely excited to announce my next film tomorrow - a love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family. I hope to seek all your wishes and blessings as I begin this journey.”
Since “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” Johar has directed two short films in the Netflix anthologies, “Lust Stories,” as well as “Ghost Stories.”
The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.
Bhatt captioned the teaser released by Johar as, “An exceptional love story with my favorite people! ❤️✨…A love story that is going to be far from the usual, Rocky and Rani ❤️ Stay tuned at 2:00 pm to meet the rest of the parivar.”
Singh, who turned 36 July 6, called it a “special announcement on his special day.” “Presenting - ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar,” he said.
Singh, along with another video, wrote, “Meet The Parivaar. Honored to share the screen with these legends of Hindi cinema - Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi!”
Keeping up the recent regressive tradition, the all-important music director has not been announced.
Karan Johar as director:
- “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998) / Super-Hit
- “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” (2001) / Super-Hit
- “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” (2006) / Super-Hit internationally
- “My Name is Khan” (2010) / Success internationally
- “Student of the Year” (2012) / Success
- “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” (2016) / Success
- “Lust Stories” (Short)
- “Ghost Stories” (Short)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.