MUMBAI—There seems to be no end to the nepotism debate. Filmmaker Karan Johar has again taken a dig at actress Kangana Ranaut by choosing to say "someone else loves the subject" on being asked about nepotism at an event.
Ranaut had infamously called Johar a flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood, sparking a debate that has stretched out for long.
During an interaction with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam at the YouTube fan fest, Johar was asked why he does love the subject nepotism so much.
Known for his quick wit, Johar said, without taking any name: "No, I don't love this subject. Someone else loves the topic. Main bolunga toh log bolte hain ki main bolta hun (If I say something, people say that I talk a lot). So I will continue doing my work and let the other person do the talking about it."
Kangana Ranaut had on Karan Johar's chat show had accused the filmmaker of favoring the star kids in the industry.
