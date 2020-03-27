MUMBAI — It is said that the life of a television actor is tough, with crazy shoot schedules and barely any time to prepare for a scene. But what does one do when you are the lead actor on a television show AND in an upcoming web series, which is untitled as yet?
Prior to the lockdown, “Qurbaan Hua” actor Karan Jotwani was dealing with such a schedule. But the actor juggled it with ease and perfection, shooting day and night and not letting either the show or the web series suffer.
Talking about his shoot schedule prior to the lockdown, Jotwani revealed, “The schedule was crazy with a lot of day and night shoots. The long hours on sets or back-to-back shoots were not difficult, but the character switch was more difficult than anything else. I play an intense role in “Qurbaan Hua,” while in the web show, I am a very simple and down-to-earth guy. But, well, the show must go on!”
