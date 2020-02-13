MUMBAI — Known for being high on style and fashion, the 1960s and 1970s looks never seem to go out of fashion! If you don’t believe us, all you need to see is Karan Kundrra in the latest poster of ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s upcoming series “It Happened in Calcutta.”
Kundrra plays the character of Ronobir, a student of Calcutta Medical College and a handsome Casanova. Not only is he brilliant with his academic record but also has girls drooling all over him. Apart from being a love story, the show provides an interesting take on romance and relationships set in the ‘City of Joy’ during the ’60s and ’70s.
Directed by Ken Ghosh, “It Happened in Calcutta” also stars Naghma Rizwan, Harman Singha, Pamela Bhutoria and others.
Watch the trailer of this epic love saga transcending the eras, beginning at a time when retro was the look and brain-drain rampant in the country, and moving into the period when country was battling with war and cholera.
The show begins Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
