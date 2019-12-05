Actor-singer Karan Oberoi has released ‘Gazal for Peace,’ based on the poetry of Mihir Chitre, which excoriates the social media platform Twitter.
The actor, who was a part of Band of Boys, and is known for his performances in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003) and the web-series “Inside Edge.”
“When I first heard the words of the poetry, it resonated with me as it had a valid point about social media. It is very relevant to the times that we live in,” said Oberoi in a press statement.
“Also, what happened with me made it all the more relevant and necessary. It became my responsibility to speak about what is going out there,” said Oberoi, obliquely referring to his month in jail this June after being accused of rape.
“I think social media at large, and Twitter in particular, amplifies a ‘them vs us’ scenario. The anonymity of it all emboldens a lot of people and makes them behave like a mob, creating a lot of chaos. It is a telling commentary on what we are becoming as a race. It is important for people to know that their retweet of hate can do more harm than good,” he said.
“All my well-wishers thought I would be roasted for this and that I should stay away. But it is magical and miraculous that I have not got a single adverse comment across all the platforms because I believe a part of humanity also believes in endorsing peace. I was just giving voice to the voices of people,” said Oberoi.
