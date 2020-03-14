MUMBAI — In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Karan Singh Grover who was gearing up for his art exhibition, “Star Infinity,” has rescheduled it.
Grover and his wife, Bipasha Basu, took to their respective social media handles to let their followers know that they've decided to postpone the art exhibition and its preview that was earlier dated Mar. 17. The couple expressed that this move was in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India and the World Health Organization.
Singh and Basu also remarked that it is the responsible thing to do in support of the containment of the corona virus. They jointly urged citizens to take the necessary precautions in their tweet: “In the wake of the corona virus pandemic, Star Infinity Art Exhibit and its preview has been postponed. This is in keeping with the government's mandate to avoid gatherings. Fresh dates will be scheduled. Most importantly, be careful and stay safe.”
It was on Grover’s birthday, a few weeks ago, that the launch of his website starinfinityart.com and YouTube channel Starinfinityart were held, both dedicated to his art collections. The same will be showcased at the upcoming exhibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.