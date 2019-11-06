MUMBAI — Actors Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu threw one of the cutest and fanciest birthday parties for their twin daughters Bella and Vienna.
The girls, who are quite an internet sensation already and better known as “twin baby diaries” on social media, had an interactive and fun-filled Halloween-themed party with various activities like face-painting, tattoo-drawing, and a life-sized trampoline to jump on among other children-friendly activities.
Bella and Vienna had three very special cake-cuttings through the course of the party. One with all their close friends and family, one with their friends from the media and one with actor Aashish Choudhary’s twin girls, who also celebrated their birthday the same day!
Living up to the theme of the party, Bella and Vienna were dressed as twin Rapunzels, and Teejay was Elsa from “Frozen” while Karanvir was dressed as Prince Charming. Many other children came dressed as different characters like Batman, Superman, Mickey Mouse and so on.
The couple’s friends from the industry, some along with their children, also had a blast, like Krushna Abhishek, Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal, Bohra’s “Quobool Hai” costar Amarpali, Raghu and Rajeev, “Naagin” actress Adaa Khan, Vikas Kalantri, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, Rajniesh Duggal, RJ Siddharth Kannan, Chahat Khanna, Tarun Katiyal and others.
