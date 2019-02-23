MUMBAI—Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she does not have ambitions like those of Priyanka Chopra, considered one of the popular global icons.
On the finale episode of Star World's talk show "Koffee With Karan 6," Kareena and Priyanka took to the couch and spoke about different aspects of their lives.
When the host Karan Johar asked Kareena if she would like to step into Hollywood like Priyanka, she denied, read a statement.
"I can't; I have always said that. I am too deeply rooted somewhere here, my family, my love, everything is here and now, of course, my child.
"I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It's a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don't think I have that ambition and determination like hers," she said.
Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra had starred together in the film "Aitraaz."
The finale episode of "Koffee With Karan 6" will air on Feb. 24.
