MUMBAI—Actress Swara Bhasker says her "Veere Di Wedding" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan is an inspiration for all working girls.
Swara Bhasker donned the role of a radio jockey as ‘BIG MJ of the Week.' During a conversation with BIG MJ Dilip, the actress talked about Kareena and more, read a statement.
"She (Kareena) is an inspiration for the working girls. She has proved that one can have a successful career along with enjoying their personal life. The way she has managed both her professional and personal life is simply amazing," Bhasker said.
Asked which biography she would like to work in, she said: "I would like to do a biography of Madhubalaji if one is ever made on this iconic Bollywood actress. If any biography is made on any historical figure, I would like to do the role of Indira Gandhi."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.