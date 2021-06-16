MUMBAI — Kareena Kapoor Khan, continuing to win hearts, is now shining bright in New York City’s Times Square, where her commercial for a popular jewelry brand is being displayed on a massive billboard. Sharing a video of the same on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Shining bright like diamonds and gold on a billboard #TimesSquareNYC.”
Receiving love from netizens, Kapoor’s post has already gone viral on social media, with millions of her fans from across the globe commenting on how much they love her on the NYC Times Square billboard.
On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in the Advait Chandan directorial, “Laal Singh Chaddha,” opposite Aamir Khan, again after “3 Idiots” and “Talaash.”
Times Square has already been made well-known by Dev Anand with his 2003 production, “Love At Times Square.”
