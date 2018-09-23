MUMBAI— Buzz is that Shraddha Kapoor has given look-tests for an urban college-going teenager’s look for Nitesh Tiwari’s new film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
Shivaleeka Oberoi, a pretty young assistant to Sajid Nadiadwala on “Kick,” his directorial as well as production “Housefull 3,” will make her acting debut opposite Vardhan Puri, grandson to Amrish Puri, in a romantic thriller produced by Jayantilal Gada.
Anil Dhawan, hero of ‘70s films like “Chetna,” “Piya Ka Ghar” and “Sanjhauta,” is back in Sriram Raghavan’s “AndhaDhun” – reportedly playing a ‘70s hero!
Surekha Sikri, who played Dadisa in the iconic TV serial “Balika Badhu,” makes a comeback to the big screen as Ayushmann Khurrana’s grandmom and the pregnant Neena Gupta’s mother-in-law in “Badhaai Ho,” whose trailer is getting rave notices.
Nora Fatehi, after enacting “Dilbar” in “Satyameva Jayate,” will be collaborating with popular Moroccan artistes Fnaire to make her singing debut with the Arabic version of this song.
“Adaaayen Bhi Hai,” a popular Nadeem-Shravan composition from “Dil Hai ke Manta Nahin” (1991) will be re-created in “A Time To Dance” being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D’Souza, directed by Stanley D’Costa. The film stars Sooraj Pancholi and introduces Isabelle Kaif.
Karan Singh Grover and wife Bipasha Basu will play a businessman and a cop respectively in singer Mika Singh’s home production, “Aadat.” Singh will also compose some of the songs in the film directed by Bhushan Patel and written by Vikram Bhatt.
Amrita Rao makes a comeback in the Bal Thackeray biopic as his wife Meenatai – Nawazuddin Siddiqui essays the title role.
Jahnvi Kapoor has scored a hat-trick with mentor-producer Karan Johar – she will play Gunjan Saxena, among India’s first female combat aviators who participated at Kargil, in his new production. She has already done “Dhadak” and will also feature in his next directorial, “Takht.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her radio debut with a show that will go on air December. On Ishq 104.8 FM, the show has excited Kapoor so much that “I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”
Unlike the previous installments, “Dabangg 3” might be produced under the Salman Khan Films banner rather than for Arbaaz Khan Productions. Both brothers feature in the film franchise, and buzz is that SKF will ensure better marketing access and strategies due to their tie-ups with many companies.
Writers-lyricists duo Siddharth-Garima’s directorial debut on surrogacy, being produced by Shree Narayan Singh (they have collaborated on “Toilet - Ek Prem Katha” and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” that Singh directed) has been put on hold because Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has asked for changes in the script.
Chitrangda Singh will be back on the small screen, after judging the reality show “DID Li’l Masters” with her own food show. It turns out she has a degree in food and nutrition.
Buzz is Sara Ali Khan is already into her third assignment – Rohit Dhawan’s next directed by father David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan. But there is no confirmation, and Varun claims the announcement will happen only after a name is locked.
The statue of Sridevi will be installed in Switzerland in her honor after “Chandni” was shot there. A statue of its producer-director Yash Chopra is already at Interlaken since 2016.
Buzz is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in talks with Tiger Shroff for a film that is a blend of fiction, mythology, and adventure and is based on Amish Tripathi’s unreleased book, whose name is not yet known.
John Abraham is said to have given his nod finally to Anees Bazmee’s long-planned comedy “Saade Saati.”
