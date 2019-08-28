MUMBAI — Zee TV’s biggest talent-based reality show, “Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions,” has been capturing audience’s hearts with performances showcased by its ten champions, and the camaraderie of the three judges and the antics of the charming host Karan Wahi.
In the upcoming “Bachpan” special episode, viewers will witness debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba visit the set of the show along with Sunny Deol to promote their upcoming film, “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.”
Kings Squads’ power-packed performance to “Tumse Milke Dil Ka” (“Main Hoon Na”) made everyone nostalgic about their first crush and judges Kareena Kapoor Khan and Raftaar could not help spilling the beans about their own first crushes.
Khan said, “My first crush was the hero of one my favorite films. I actually went to the theater eight times to watch the film because of him and the songs of the film. This film’s song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long — my first crush was Rahul Roy! Everyone was in love with him during his film ‘Aashiqui.’”
Raftaar revealed that he had a crush on the gorgeous Dia Mirza. He said, “My first crush was Dia Mirza. I love her song, “Zaraa Zaraa” (“Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”), and have watched it several times.”
In this fun-filled episode, Bamba requested her favorite actress Khan to shake a leg with her and expressed her love towards the gorgeous judge. Meanwhile, the father-son duo, Sunny and Karan Deol, revealed some of their funny anecdotes and sweet moments from the shoot of their film.
