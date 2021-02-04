MUMBAI (IANS) — Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a Boomerang video Feb. 4 to share with fans that she is going strong in the ninth month of her pregnancy. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are expecting their second child.
In the video, Kareena holds her baby bump with both hands and looks at it. "9 months and going strong, #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS," the actress captioned the clip, which she shared on Instagram.
Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October, 2012. The couple had their first child Taimur on Dec. 20, 2016.
The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible,” which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.
Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.