MUMBAI—A Bollywood biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra has been officially titled "Shershaah," the film's lead actor Sidharth Malhotra has confirmed.
"Excited to play Vikram Batra, a real-life hero on screen! Titled 'Shershaah'! Shooting begins soon," Malhotra tweeted.
Actress Kiara Advani, who features in the film too, tweeted: "Super excited and thrilled to be a part of this one! Can't wait for 'Shershaah' shoot to begin soon."
The movie, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan from a story written by Sandeep Srivastava.
"Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character," Malhotra had said earlier.
The Kargil hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra - India's highest war-time gallantry award.
