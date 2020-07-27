MUMBAI — After almost a year of shooting, the grand finale of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10” was aired on Aapka Colors July 26.
Television actress and one-film (“Grand Masti”) heroine Karishma Tanna, 36, won the latest season after outwitting nearest finalist competitors Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande. She received the trophy from Shetty after performing countless stunts, fighting off creepy insects and other near-preposterous challenges, though she was a favorite of the filmmaker almost all through.
Shetty had appreciated Tanna’s positive attitude and had given her the title of “Student No 1.”
Not only did the actress perform all the stunts with determination, but her romantic chemistry with a Bulgarian gorilla was a highlight. The gorilla was shown to have fallen in love with the actor, who tried her best to keep a safe distance from him!
Tanna raved, ““Khatron Ke Khiladi” has been an incredible journey for me, and I have never experienced so much adventure and thrill in my life. As I took the coveted trophy, the extraordinary journey and our good times spent in Bulgaria flashed in front of my eyes.”
“I would like to thank my co-contestants and Rohit Shetty for giving me strength and motivating me to overcome my fears. The show has taught me a lot, and this experience will stay with me forever."
Being the only female finalist, Tanna had repeatedly mentioned that she wanted to win the show this year. She had not been keen on taking part on the show because she had then found the format of adventure and stunt scary. She told a leading daily, “I feel I made the right decision by taking up the show. I was very skeptical, not confident enough of doing the show because the genre was scaring me. But my mother pushed me. So I took part and I’m so glad it paid off!”
She added, “I’ve become more positive, calmer. What I realized on the show was if you’re calm during the stunts, you come out as a winner. Generally before a stunt you’re so scared of the task itself and of other contestants doing it better than you. I’m otherwise very hyper, impulsive and this experience has changed me. It has also made me more confident about myself.”
“The industry is very uncertain for everyone. You have to understand that. It’s about being at the right place at the right time, luck and your hard work. You have to remain positive and just wait and watch.”
Tanna, who started out with Ekta Kapoor’s “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” in 2001, went on to feature in shows like “Ek Ladki Anjaani Si”, “Bigg Boss” season eight and “Naagin” among others. Her only lead film grossed over 100 crore, while her last release, “Sanju,”made over Rs. 300 crore.
The show was shot in Bulgaria last year on a 40-day schedule. While it started airing from Feb. 22, it went off-air after shoots were restricted. The makers did not want to exhaust the episodes without shooting the finale, and the airing of the new episodes resumed earlier this month.
The other contestants were another finalist Balraj, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee and Amruta Khanvilkar. But Prakash had to bow out of the show during the semi-finale because of an injury.
Shetty had a lot of fun activities and tasks for the contestants. He also announced the launch of “Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India,” a special mini-series featuring past contestants. The eight-episode show will air from August 1 on weekends. As Shetty was busy with prior commitments, Farah Khan is taking charge of the first two episodes.
