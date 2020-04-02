MUMBAI — ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s “Mentalhood” is a web series on motherhood starring Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri.
A BTS video has surfaced wherein Kapoor is seen describing her experience about the ups and downs a mother faces in real life. She also touches upon the journey of motherhood and how it has been the greatest gift of her life.
In the video, Kapoor says, “ “Mentalhood” is all about the crazy ride of motherhood. The concept really touched my heart as the show is very light-hearted and at the same time so emotional and adventurous. It also captures the highs and lows of being a mom. My greatest gift of life is being a mother which is such a special thing to me that I just took up “Mentalhood” immediately.”
