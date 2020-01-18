MUMBAI — Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan launched the trailer of their movie “Love Aaj Kal” on Star Sports Nerolac Cricket Live. Viewers watched the trailer for the very first time, and the stars along with experts discussed cricket and reminisced their childhood cricket memories.
Khan comes from a family with a rich cricket lineage and she talked about her family being huge cricket fans, ahead of the 2nd ODI of India – Australia, “As a kid I was fat, so playing cricket was not something that crossed my mind. My father, Saif Ali Khan, is an avid cricket fan and he played cricket in school, and my brother Ibrahim also plays cricket. They have a lot of cricket knowledge, and because of my grandfather, my family as a whole love and connect deeply with the sport.”
She went on, “There is always a tense situation at home when my family watches a cricket match. I always wish we could watch the match in a relaxed manner having popcorn – but that never happens when it’s my family. They are hyper and nervous, but honestly, it’s fun watching them too. I don’t understand too much of cricket – I look at them, I look at the screen and that goes on, which is a lot of fun for me.”
Aaryan spoke about his favorite India-Australia rivalry moment. “I have many memorable moments from the India-Australia rivalry, but my favorite one is the 2016 T20 World Cup, wherein Virat Kohli made 70 runs. He single-handedly took Team India to the victory spot with a nail-biting finish, which is something I will have etched in my memory.”
Upon asking about how the Star Sports experts would celebrate India’s victory in the match, the superstars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan cryptically said, “With a “Twist”.” This was followed by host Jatin Sapru and the Star Sports experts, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra groove to the same song “Twist” with the actors.
“Twist” is the re-creation of the 2009 hit from the original “Love Aaj Kal” that was composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil.
(0) comments
