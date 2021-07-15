MUMBAI — “Shehzada,” the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu blockbuster, “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” will be directed by Rohit Dhawan.
Dhawan last directed “Dishoom” (2015), starring John Abraham and his brother Varun Dhawan with Akshaye Khanna and Akshay Kumar in a cameo, and “Desi Boyz” (2011), starring Kumar and Abraham.
The producers reportedly paid Rs. 9 crore for the remake rights. Allu Arjun may also a make a guest appearance in “Shehzada” per the buzz. The film is about a shrewd employee exchanging his infant son with his rich boss’ child in the maternity home, as both are born at the same time.
The original had some brilliant music as well, and it remains to be seen if the forthcoming film follows suit in Hindi. Pritam had scored hit music for both of Dhawan’s films so far, but in keeping with today’s trends, no composer has been ANNOUNCED as yet.
Interestingly, Varun Dhawan would have suited the lead role in “Shehzada,” too, but is tied up in various assignments.
