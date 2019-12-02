MUMBAI — The man’s on a lucky streak: last year’s 100-crore entry “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” was followed by “Luka Chhupi” that was a big hit this year. And now Kartik Aaryan plays one of the meatiest roles of his career in “Pati Patni Aur Woh” featuring him as the husband (Pati), with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. We catch up with the young man at the J.W. Marriott.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Sanjeev Kumar was very different in the original. What was your approach to the role here?
A: I loved the character of Chintu Tyagi, who is very relatable, and it took a lot of hard work to essay him. I had to change my dialect and physical appearance. I play a government worker in the Public Works Department. I gained a lot of weight, the hairstyle was very routine, the dress very drab. I had a moustache for the first time. The look gave the character a different, distinct identity. He is a Kanpur guy caught in a rut, and his life is very monotonous. He is frustrated, street-smart and naughty and he keeps getting entangled in weird situations.
In “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” I am mature, a shade placid and even lethargic. The youthful spunk of an unmarried guy is missing.
But the film, I am told, is very different from the original, which was made by B.R. Films, the same company that now operates as B.R. Studios, which has made this movie. It’s a very modern take and very progressive. The characters are all very strong, including the three main characters and their parents and families. The dialogues are very relatable and true to Kanpur. I have not watched the original. Intentionally! I did not want to be influenced in any way.
Q: You are exploring different aspects in your films: aversion to marriage in the “Pyaar Ka Punch Nama” series, then you are in a live-in in “Luka Chhupi” and now you are married in this film. That’s an interesting graph.
A (Laughs) I thought of this only now when you pointed this out! So let’s see where I go next!
Q: Are you happy with the response to the trailer?
A: We are very happy. The songs too are working. We are confident, but we do not want to be overconfident, na? (Laughs)
Q: “Bhool Bhulaiya 2,” “Dostana 2” and “Aaj Kal” are very different from what you have done to date.
A: I did not have too many choices earlier, but tried to give my 100 or 200 percent to each. “Sonu…” gave me that privilege, but did not widen producers’ faith in me as much as “Luka Chhupi” did. Now I have more options and choices. I am very intense for the first time in “Aaj Kal.” Imtiaz (Ali)-sir has changed me as an actor and also the way I look at a character.
“Dostana 2” is completely different from anything else and will push the envelope. You will never expect me to do that role, and it is very unconventional, and yet I feel it is the need of the hour. “Bhool Bhulaiya 2” is mass-oriented from head to foot as I am a desi ghost-buster in it.
But all my characters, comic or otherwise, will always be relatable. They will all be commercial, but you will always think I am one of you. I am really proud of my films. “Pyaar Ka Punch Nama” and “Pyaar Ka Punch Nama 2” and “Sonu…” are cult today. I did a film close to my heart—“Akaash Vani”—but it did not work. I am whatever I am because of all these. I have a great female following as you will realize when you see me go to colleges! (Smiles)
Q: Almost all recent films of yours are sequels or remakes, including “Aaj Kal” that is supposed to be in the “Love Aaj Kal” series.
A: But they are all very different as individual films. The basic connect is in the idea, that’s all. They are all content-heavy films and fresh on their own steam.
