MUMBAI — Adding to its robust film slate, Netflix today announced that it will release “Dhamaka,” headlined by Kartik Aaryan. The film’s plot unfolds as a news anchor gets stuck in a situation with a mysterious bomb blast. With the series of ups and downs and events that follow, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist within him.
The film stars Aaryan in the lead, and Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles. It is directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment & Lionsgate. “Dhamaka” will premiere exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries.
Madhvani said, “Amita Madhvani and I and our full team at Ram Madhvani Films with the team at RSVP are thrilled that our film will be on Netflix. We know that this is only our first step to a continuing relationship with a platform we highly respect and that will reach national and international audiences. I have been wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for some years now. And I’m thrilled he wanted to do “Dhamaka.” Every day, Kartik gave his all to the 360-degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion and his precise calibration as an actor are something that I hugely respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better.”
On working with Mrunal Thakur, Madhvani said, “I feel blessed that Mrunal agreed to act in our film as a special appearance. She is the film’s moral centre and she brings an honesty and a believability to her performance that I have had the privilege of being at the receiving end of as a director. Mrunal is a very rare talent.”
Kartik Aaryan, on his Netflix debut, said, ““Dhamaka” has been a very exciting and enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore and showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences and my fans all around the world on Netflix.”
Srishti Behl Arya, director- International Original Film, Netflix India, said, “We are thrilled to be the home for Ram Madhvani’s “Dhamaka.” We want our members in India and around the world to discover and fall in love with the most diverse and entertaining films on Netflix, and we can’t wait to bring them this powerful Kartik Aryan starrer.”
