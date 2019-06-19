MUMBAI—Kartik Aaryan’s stardom has skyrocketed after back-to-back hits “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and “Luka Chuppi.” Not only does he have millions of followers on social media, but he is now reigning on the small screen too.
Recently, “Luka Chuppi” premiered on television. The film garnered the third highest viewership with 1.25 crore impressions after “Total Dhamaal” (1.68 crore) and “2.0” (1.65 crore). Thus, the film has even beaten the record of “Simmba,” as that film had only garnered 1.11 crore viewership for its premiere. It had done even better than “URI: The Surgical Strike” and many other successes last year.
Kartik’s next film is Imtiaz Ali’s “Aaj Kal,” with Sara Ali Khan, in which he will be seen in different avatars. After that, the actor will start shooting for BR Films’ “Pati Patni Aur Woh” remake along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.
Just one point: Should we not take into consideration that the end-December “Simmba” and the Jan. 2019 “URI…” were FAR bigger hits and that because of this fact, the films were already watched – and repeated – more than “Luka Chhupi” as well as “Total Dhamaal” (which ALSO was a huge hit)?
Well, the people who have framed this media release for Aaryan can have this food for thought for free. Aaryan is just on a work drive, but we think his PR guys are on an overdrive! All they could have mentioned that “Luka Chhupi” had one of the best views among recent TV premieres!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.