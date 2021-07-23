MUMBAI — RSVP, with Baweja Studios, is set to revisit one of the most successful rescue operations in history with “Captain India.” Directed by National award laureate Hansal Mehta, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, this action drama will star Kartik Aaryan, as he steps into the shoes of a pilot who showed exemplary bravery and courage.
The story is inspired from India’s biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Says Aaryan, ““Captain India” is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure, and it gives me great pride and honor to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal-sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him.”
Adds Mehta, “This film, which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik.”
Writer-co-producer and erstwhile actor Harman Baweja says, “I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian.”
Porducer Ronnie Screwvala has the final word: ““Captain India” is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with my film.”
The film will go on floors early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.