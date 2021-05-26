MUMBAI — Kartik Aaryan will play his first real-life, that is, non-fictional character, in a film to be directed by Hansal Mehta, who has recently made a name for himself with biopics or films based on or inspired by real-life characters like “Shahid,” “Aligarh” and the tele-series, “Scam 1992.”
The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and if everything goes fine, the film will roll out in the first quarter of 2022.
Mehta will direct the biopic based on the life of an Indian Air Force pilot with Aaryan, who is also doing Ram Madhvani’s “Dhamaka,” due on Netflix soon. Aaryan’s “Bhool Bhulaiya 2,” directed by Anees Bazmee, will also release hopefully later this year.
Rumors are also afloat about him doing Shah Rukh Khan’s next production, Aanand L. Rai’s next and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.
