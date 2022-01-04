MUMBAI — Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame with the “Pyaar Ka Punch-Nama” series, will play the male lead in Ashwni Dhir’s next, “Atithi in London." Dhir has directed “One Two Three” (2008), “Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?” (2010) and “Son of Sardaar” (2012), and is a well-known director in the television sitcom circuit.
“Atithi in London” will kick-start with a 50-day schedule in London and New York next month. Produced by Abhishek Pathak, who made the “…Punch-Nama” franchise as well as “Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?,” the film is a modern love story revolving around Aaryan’s character, who is in a live-in relationship when Paresh Rawal’s character and his wife barge into his home, setting off a laugh-riot.
Interestingly, Dhir has said that his new film is not a sequel to his 2010 success.
Meanwhile, Aaryan has also signed Aanand L. Rai’s next production, a remake of the hit Tamil romantic comedy “Kalayana Samayal Saadam.”
