MUMBAI—From the universe of “Singham” and “Simmba,” “Sooryavanshi” is all set to have a new entry as the most awaited cop action drama now has Katrina Kaif as the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar. This “cop universe” created by ace director Rohit Shetty is the first cinematic amalgamation Indian cinema has seen.
Reliance Entertainment presents “Sooryavanshi,” a Rohit Shetty Picturez’ production in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, which marks the first union of Shetty with Kaif, and is the first film to star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif after the disaster “Blue” and the flop ”De Dana Dan” in 2009. The duo has had other hits like “Namastey London,” “Singh Is Kinng” and “Welcome” with a “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye” also being a flop.
